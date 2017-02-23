FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Loblaw Q4 revenue C$11.13 billion
February 23, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Loblaw Q4 revenue C$11.13 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd:

* Loblaw reports 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 results

* Q4 revenue C$11.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$10.98 billion

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures in 2017, including $1.0 billion in its retail segment

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 1.1%, excluding gas bar

* Loblaw - recorded a charge of $88 million related to impairment of fixed assets of $15 million and a customer relationship intangible asset of $73 million in quarter

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.50

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $0.97

* Loblaw - sees estimated impact in 2017 of new and current consolidated franchises will be revenue of about $680 million, adjusted EBITDA of about $55 million

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - on FY comparative basis company expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment

* Loblaw - sees impact in 2017 of new and current consolidated franchises will be net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests of about $10 million

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - in 2017 expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

