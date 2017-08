BRIEF-Locindus FY consolidated net profit falls to 6.8 million euros

March 7 (Reuters) - Locindus SA:

* FY net banking income 15.1 million euros ($15.97 million) versus 18.0 million euros year ago

* FY gross operating profit 9.7 million euros versus 12.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net profit 6.8 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago

* FY cost of risk 0.1 negative million euro versus 0.1 negative million euro year ago

* Dividend of 0.64 euro per share proposed

* Sees level of activity equivalent to that of the previous financial year in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)