BRIEF-Tainet Communication System buys back 1.8 mln shares for T$83 mln
* Says it repurchased 1.8 million shares for T$83 million during the period from May 31 to July 6
July 6 Addsino Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 113.7 million shares to end, shares to start trading on July 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tUtlDx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it sold 15 million shares of CAICA Inc, with undisclosed price, on July 6