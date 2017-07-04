BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds
July 4 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 384.6 million shares to end, shares to start trading on July 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ulzGof
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* In June 2017, total contracted amount of about RMB3.1 billion