BRIEF-Jointown Pharmaceutical Group to issue up to 1.2 bln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.65 million) bonds
July 3 Henan Xinye Textile Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 141.1 million shares to end, shares to start trading on July 6
* Says it gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition, share trade to resume on July 4