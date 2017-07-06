BRIEF-American Vanguard says as of June 30, unit entered Third Amendement to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
* As of June 30, AMVAC Chemical Corp, affiliates entered Third Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
July 6 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin awarded $73.8m contract for phase 2 of the long range precision fires program
* During 36-month phase 2 LRPF contract, co to design, develop, fly prototype missiles in anticipation of emd phase of program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 6 Short-term rental website Airbnb said on Thursday it had proposed for Paris and other large French cities to create automated limits to ensure its hosts did not rent their property beyond the 120 days a year legal limit for a main residence in France.