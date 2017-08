March 17 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Ceo marillyn hewson's fy 2016 total compensation $20.6 million versus $28.6 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Chief financial officer bruce tanner's 2016 total compensation was $8.8 million versus $9.5 million in 2015