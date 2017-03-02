BRIEF-Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack munition

March 2 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack munition

* Lockheed Martin Corp - Paragon has been successfully integrated on F/A-18

* Lockheed Martin Corp - announced that its dual mode plus laser-guided bomb will be branded paragon

* Lockheed Martin Corp - F/A-18 flight testing continues and F-16 test flights are planned for Q2 of 2017

* Lockheed Martin Corp - additional F/A-18 flight testing continues and F-16 test flights are planned for Q2 of 2017