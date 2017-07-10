UPDATE 2-Honda confirms 11th U.S. death tied to ruptured Takata air bag inflator
WASHINGTON, July 10 Honda Motor Co said on Monday it had confirmed an 11th U.S. death involving one of its vehicles tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.
July 10 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Bahrain to purchase Lockheed Martin's Sniper® Advanced Targeting Pod
* Uunder $22.45 million contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver ATPs, spares and support equipment for integration
* Received contract from Bahrain Defense Force to provide Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods for its F-16 fleet
* To meet Bahrain Defense Force's urgent operational need, pod deliveries will begin in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently signed a new, three-year commercial agreement with Volkswagen Group Italia S.p.A