July 10 Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Bahrain to purchase Lockheed Martin's Sniper® Advanced Targeting Pod

* Uunder $22.45 million contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver ATPs, spares and support equipment for integration

* Received contract from Bahrain Defense Force to provide Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods for its F-16 fleet ​

* To meet Bahrain Defense Force's urgent operational need, pod deliveries will begin in early 2018