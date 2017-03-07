FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says Sikorsky and Bristow working to enter into long-term agreement
March 7, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says Sikorsky and Bristow working to enter into long-term agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc:

* Lockheed Martin Corp - Sikorsky and Bristow group working to enter into a long-term agreement

* Lockheed Martin Corp - following completion of agreement, training courses are expected to begin later this year

* Lockheed Martin-intent of agreement to allow Sikorsky Blackhawk,S-70I,S-92, S-76, light helicopter customers to complete Sikorsky-certified training curriculum

* Lockheed Martin- agreement establishes Bristow as Sikorsky's preferred supplier for AB initio pilot training for Sikorsky aircraft customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

