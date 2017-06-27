BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
June 27 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Sikorsky delivers second s-92® helicopter to south korea coast guard
* Lockheed Martin Corp - South Korea coast guard has accepted delivery of its second s-92 helicopter for search and rescue
* Lockheed Martin Corp - aircraft is expected to enter service by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion