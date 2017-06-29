BRIEF-Esker will pay 0.30 euros per share as dividend for 2016
* Long-Standing shareholders to receive a 10 percent bonus in addition
June 29 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin Ventures announces investment in Terran Orbital
* Agreement includes cash and in-kind investments for an equity stake in Terran
* Harrison Street Real Estate Capital- closed sixth U.S. opportunistic real estate fund, at $950 million in equity commitments