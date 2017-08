April 26 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Got contracts to upgrade target acquisition designation sight/pilot night vision sensor system for Japan's fleet of AH-64DJP helicopters

* Will deliver 14 laser designation kits through 2020 to upgrade Japan Ground Self Defense Force M-TADS systems

* Will also upgrade JGSDF test equipment and provide in-country training