May 17 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd

* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023

* Deal with Haitong International, Guotai Junan International, Amtd, Vtb Capital and China CITIC Bank International

* Estimated net proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately US$440 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: