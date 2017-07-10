BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
July 10 Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd :
* Announces that contract sales of group was approximately RMB3.83 billion in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
PARIS, July 10 The French government is studying ways it could step up tax cuts starting from next year while also carrying out budget savings to keep deficit reduction on track, a source in the prime minister's office said on Monday.