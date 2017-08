March 31 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd

* FY net profit for year was RMB5.20 billion, representing an increase of approximately 93.5%

* FY revenue increased by approximately 40.9% to RMB20.54 billion

* Board of directors proposed a final dividend of HK22 cents per share and a special dividend of HK3 cents per share