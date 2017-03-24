BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management makes changes to previously announced proposed merger with Aston Hill Corporate Funds

March 23 (Reuters) - Logiq Asset Management Inc

* Changes to previously announced proposed mergers and special meetings for Aston Hill Corporate Funds Inc.

* Logiq Asset - proposed merger of is not affected by amendments and special meeting of unitholders of such funds will proceed as previously announced

* Logiq Asset - special meeting of shareholders of each series of Aston Hill high income class, Aston hill strategic yield class and Aston hill total return class will be cancelled

* Logiq Asset Management- because of proposed amendments to income tax act (Canada) there will be certain changes to proposed merger

* Logiq Asset Management - changes to proposed merger in respect of corporate class funds of Aston Hill Corporate Funds Inc

* Logiq Asset Management - proposed merger of terminating funds into Aston Hill strategic yield fund will not proceed