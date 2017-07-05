Australia new vehicle sales surge to record in June
SYDNEY, July 5 Australian new vehicle sales jumped to a record in June, a second straight month of bumper results that augured well for consumer demand across the economy.
July 4 LOGiQ Asset Management -
* Update regarding merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya floating rate senior loan fund and corresponding ISL loan trust wind up
* Intends to complete merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and VOYA floating rate senior loan fund
* Merger would result in Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund being continuing fund
* As part of merger, manager also announced intention to terminate ISL loan trust so that portfolio will be held directly by continuing fund
* Continuing fund currently gains exposure to a portfolio held by ISL loan trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, July 5 Australian new vehicle sales jumped to a record in June, a second straight month of bumper results that augured well for consumer demand across the economy.
By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 5 London copper was treading water on Wednesday amid heightened risk aversion in Asia following a North Korean missile test, while strike threats at a South American copper mine lent support to prices. FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper was little changed at $5,885 a tonne by 0141 GMT, having logged modest losses of 0.6 percent in the previous session. Prices, which failed near resistance at $6,000 a tonne are now easin