4 months ago
BRIEF-Logitech CFO says restructuring is virtually done
April 26, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Logitech CFO says restructuring is virtually done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Logitech International SA

* Logitech cfo says restructuring is virtually done

* Logitech cfo says sees growth in four of five markets in fy2018

* Logitech cfo says expects low single digit growth in pc peripherals

* Logitech cfo says company can get to eps of $2 by 2020

* Logitech ceo says we will enter more markets, company has a lot of potential

* Logitech cfo says: can look at acquisitions in $25m to $150m range

* Logitech cfo says new jobs will be mainly in research and development, marketing and sales

* Logitech cfo says company added 210 jobs in fy2017, sees similar growth this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By John Revill)

