an hour ago
July 25, 2017 / 1:09 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Logitech delivers double-digit growth and raises outlook

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech delivers double-digit growth and raises outlook

* Says Q1 sales were $530 million, up 13 percent in constant currency compared to Q1 of prior year

* Logitech International SA - Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Logitech International SA - Raised its FY 2018 outlook to 10 to 12 percent sales growth in constant currency and $260 to $270 million in non-GAAP operating income

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating income between $260 to $270 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $521.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS grew 20 percent to $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

