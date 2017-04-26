FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Logitech qtrly earnings per share $0.15
#Computer Hardware
April 26, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Logitech qtrly earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Fy 2017 gaap operating income grew 53 percent to $197 million

* Fy 2017 sales were $2.21 billion, up 9 percent in USD compared to prior year

* Fy 2017 cash flow from operations grew 52 percent to $279 million

* Fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.16

* Fy 2017 non-gaap eps $0.98

* Q4 retail sales grew 17 percent in constant currency

* Confirmed its fiscal year 2018 outlook

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Qtrly net sales $496.2 million versus $430.8 million

* Fiscal year 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency

* Fiscal year 2018 outlook of $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

