2 hours ago
BRIEF-Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Logmein Inc

* Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep; bolsters customer engagement portfolio

* Logmein Inc - deal for approximately $45 million.

* Logmein Inc - Logmein is also expected to pay up to $5 million in contingent cash payments

* Logmein - also expected to pay up to $5 million in contingent cash payments to certain continuing employees of Nanorep upon their achievement of milestone​

* Logmein Inc - ‍announced that it has agreed to acquire nanorep​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

