FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-London Stock Exchange full-year profit rises
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* Final results

* FY total income up 17 pct to £1,657.1 million (2015: £1,418.6 million)

* FY total revenue up 14 pct to £1,515.6 million (2015: £1,324.7 million)

* FY adjusted operating expenses 2 continue to be well controlled, at £791.6 million - up 4 pct on an organic and constant currency basis

* FY adjusted operating profit 2 up 17 pct at £685.8 million (2015: £584.7 million)

* FY adjusted EPS 2 up 21 pct at 124.7 pence (2015: 103.4 pence); basic EPS of 63.8 pence (2015: 74.8 pence)

* Proposed final dividend increased to 31.2 pence per share - a 20 pct increase in full year dividend to 43.2 pence per share

* Final dividend 31.2 penceper share

* Total dividend up 20 percent to 43.2 penceper share

* Continues to work hard on its proposed merger with Deutsche Börse Ag - awaiting outcome of european commission phase II process on or before 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.