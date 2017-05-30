BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln

May 30 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* LSEG to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices

* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies

* Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank acted as financial advisor to london stock exchange group

* Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP was counsel to London Stock Exchange Group

* Acquisition is being funded from existing cash resources and credit facilities