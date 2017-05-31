FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Londonmetric full-year earnings rise​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc:

* FY EPRA earnings of 51 mln stg or 8.2 pence per share, up 5 pct​, versus 48.5 million pounds year ago

* FY net rental income up 5 pct to 82​ million pounds

* FY ‍portfolio valued at 1,534 mln stg, topped up NIY of 5.4 pct​

* FY ‍total property return of 7.4 pct compared to IPD of 4.6 pct, 280 bps outperformance​

* FY ‍occupancy of 99.6 pct, wault of 12.8 years and only 1 pct of income expiring within 3 years​

* ‍dividend increased 3 pct to 7.5p for year, 109 pct dividend cover in year​

* ‍Fourth quarterly interim dividend declared today of 2.1p with scrip alternative​

* retailers closing marginal stores, investing in 'flagship' destinations, new supply chains to service online sales, consumer expectations​

* ‍"Logistics will soon represent more than 70 pct of our investments as our urban logistics portfolio grows further"​

* ‍"Department stores and apparel retailers feel most at risk, and whilst stronger destinations will inevitably fare better"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

