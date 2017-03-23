FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources announces year ended 2016 results
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources announces year ended 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc -

* Lonestar Resources announces year ended 2016 results and provides operational update

* Lonestar reported net oil and gas production of 4,560 boe/d during three months ended December 31, 2016

* Anticipate increasing production sequentially in each quarter of 2017 by drilling extended reach laterals on our existing leasehold

* Qtrly oil sales $10.55 million versus $14.33 million

* Production has regained upward momentum, with estimated March 2017 production averaging 5,500 boe per day

* Qtrly total revenues $13.435 million versus $17.453 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

