FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly earnings of $0.13/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources reports qtrly earnings of $0.13/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc

* Lonestar Resources announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and provides operational update

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Lonestar Resources US Inc qtrly total revenues $17.6 million versus $11.2 million

* Lonestar Resources US Inc says 15% sequential increase in net oil and gas production during three months ended March 31, 2017

* Lonestar Resources US - net oil, gas production averaged 5,266 boe/d in Q1 of 2017 compared to 4,560 boe/d during three months ended December 31, 2016

* Lonestar Resources US -expects to grow production at accelerated rate during remainder of 2017 as completion activity accelerates into second half of 2017

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - plans to drill two wells in Horned Frog area in second half of 2017

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - completed 5.0 gross / 3.8 net wells in first half of 2016, plans to drill 12 net wells during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.