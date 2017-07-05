July 5 Lonestar Resources US Inc:
* Lonestar announces bolstered hedge position
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - Lonestar has added to its
hedge position for 2018, as well as initiating positions for
2019 and 2020
* Lonestar Resources US - for calendar 2019, co entered
into about 1,538 barrels per day of crude oil swaps at an
average price of $48.04 per barrel
* Lonestar Resources US - for remainder of 2017, co has
about 2,947 barrels per day of crude oil swaps and collars at
average price of $53.84 per barrel
* Lonestar Resources US - for period jan 1, 2020 through
june 30, 2020, co entered into about 1,119 barrels per day of
crude oil swaps at average price of $48.90 per barrel
* Lonestar Resources US -for calendar 2018, lonestar has
daily crude oil hedge volumes of 3,300 barrels at an average
price of $52.26 per barrel
