BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
June 29 Long Bon International Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit, with effective date on Aug. 10
* Says the unit will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/q7Yba1
BANGKOK, June 29 Thailand's central bank expects to soon finalise measures to tighten controls on unsecured consumer credit to keep citizens from overspending at a time of high household debt and rising bad loans.