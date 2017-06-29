BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
June 29 Long Bon International Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 2017 the first tranche corporate bonds worth up to T$2.5 billion, with coupon rate of up to 1.5 percent per annual
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment and working capital supplement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6cnLSB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BANGKOK, June 29 Thailand's central bank expects to soon finalise measures to tighten controls on unsecured consumer credit to keep citizens from overspending at a time of high household debt and rising bad loans.