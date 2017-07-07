RPT-Canada adds 45,300 jobs in June, unemployment rate hits 6.5 pct

(Repeats to fix formatting of table) OTTAWA, July 7 Canada's economy added 45,300 jobs in June, mostly in part-time employment, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 6.5 percent in June from 6.6 percent in May. The services sector added 29,200 jobs, with gains in the professional, scientific and technical services sector. The goods producing sector added a net 16,000 jobs, mostly in agriculture. June 2017 May 2017