Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie considers IPO in 2018-2019 - CEO

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russian publishing house Prosveshchenie is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in 2018 or in 2019, Vladimir Uzun, the head of the company, told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of an economic conference in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.