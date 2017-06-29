UPDATE 3-Home Capital says 'top notch' shortlist for CEO role
* Further asset sales possible in July (Adds comments from Home Capital executives)
June 29 Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd
* Wei Qiang will be appointed as chairman of board
* Wei Shaojun will resign as chairman of board
* Li Haichao will resign as an executive director of company
* Wang Hui will be appointed as an executive director
* Liu zhengang will be appointed as an executive director
* Zhen xiaojing will resign as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Further asset sales possible in July (Adds comments from Home Capital executives)
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Union wants to set up a joint committee with Britain to oversee the management, implementation and enforcement of the yet-to-be-reached divorce agreement with London, documents by EU negotiators showed on Thursday.