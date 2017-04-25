BRIEF-Lonza aims to raise 2.25 billion Sfr with new rights offering

April 25 (Reuters) - Lonza Group Ag

* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering

* Says agm approved an ordinary capital increase by the issuance of up to 22,000,000 fully paid registered shares

* Says board decided to offer 16,548,612 newly issued shares with a nominal value of chf 1.00 each at an offer price of chf 136.00 meaning gross proceeds of chf 2.251 billion

* Says the nominal amount of lonza's issued share capital will be increased from currently chf 57,920,140 to chf 74,468,752.

* Says the rights exercise period is expected to start on 2 may 2017 and end on 10 may 2017, 12.00 noon

* Says the rights exercise period is expected to start on 2 may 2017 and end on 10 may 2017, 12.00 noon

* Says the first trading day as well as the settlement and delivery of the offered shares against payment of the offer price are expected to occur on or around 12 may 2017