4 months ago
BRIEF-Lonza Group says had strong Q1, upgrades outlook
April 25, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lonza Group says had strong Q1, upgrades outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG

* Says starts 2017 with outstanding Q1

* Says strong start in Q1 paves way for double-digit organic sales growth for first half year

* Says core ebit growth expected to be even stronger than sales for H1

* Says lonza is upgrading its outlook for 2017. Outlook is on a Lonza standalone basis

* Says sales growth upgraded from mid-single-digit growth to high-single-digit growth

* Sees core EBITDA above CHF 1 billion

* Says sees double-digit core ebit growth significantly above sales growth

* Says sees core RONOA above 21.5% Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

