April 21 (Reuters) - Lootom Telcovideo Network Wuxi Co Ltd :

* Says it will appoint Jonten Certified Public Accountants as corporate auditor for 2017, to replace BDO CHINA SHU LIN PAN CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS LLP

