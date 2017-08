May 2 (Reuters) - L'Oreal Sa:

* L'Oréal USA says SalonCentric has agreed to acquire key assets from Four Star Salon Services

* Acquisition will align Four Stars' field sales and stores with SalonCentric's field sales and store network

* 11 stores and various field positions that service approximately 3,500 salons included in the transaction

