Swiss firms set goals to get more women into top roles
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
Feb 27 Lorenzo International Ltd:
* Has continued to review available options to meet mtp exit criterion
* "still not opportune time to make decision as to which option will be most beneficial to interests of co and shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
* Co, Honda announced executive structure for their joint venture company, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices