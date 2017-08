BRIEF-Lotto24 Q1 net loss widens to EUR 1.1 million

May 10 (Reuters) - LOTTO24 AG:

* AT EUR 58.2 MILLION, BILLINGS IN Q1 OF 2017 WERE UP 40.5% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 41.4 MILLION), WHILE REVENUES CLIMBED BY AS MUCH AS 50.7% TO EUR 6.7 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 4.4 MILLION)

* Q1 IMPROVED EBIT RESULT OF EUR -0.1 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR -2.1 MILLION)

* Q1 NET RESULT OF EUR -1.1 MILLION WAS SLIGHTLY DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR -0.8 MILLION)

* 2017 EBIT IS EXPECTED TO SLIGHTLY EXCEED BREAK-EVEN; NET PROFIT WILL BE CLEARLY ABOVE BREAK-EVEN POINT

