May 5 Louisiana-Pacific Corp:

* Lp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 sales $611 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Louisiana-Pacific Corp- "housing and building activity was on forecast for Q1 and all indications are that this will continue into near future."