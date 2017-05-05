FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 Louisiana-Pacific Corp:
* Lp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 sales $611 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Louisiana-Pacific Corp- "housing and building activity was on forecast for Q1 and all indications are that this will continue into near future." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel