BRIEF-Jiangsu Hongdou expects H1 net profit to rise about 745 pct y/y
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise about 745 percent y/y to about 490 million yuan ($71.79 million)
June 19 Lovable Lingerie Ltd
* Lovable Lingerie clarifies on news item, regarding "Rupa looking to buy stake in Lovable Lingerie"
* Says "no such negotiations are taking place" Source text - (bit.ly/2tj6xcP) Further company coverage:
* CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER NORBERT STEINKE HAS RESIGNED FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST