BRIEF-Lowe's Q1 earnings per share $0.70

May 24 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies Inc:

* Lowe's reports first quarter sales and earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 sales $16.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.96 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03 excluding items

* Lowe's Companies Inc - company reaffirms its operating outlook for fiscal year 2017

* Lowe's Companies Inc - diluted earnings per share of approximately $4.30 are expected for fiscal year ending February 2, 2018

* Lowe's Companies Inc - company expects to add approximately 35 home improvement and hardware stores in 2017

* Lowe's Companies Inc - fiscal year 2017, diluted EPS outlook updated to reflect loss on extinguishment of debt and resulting lower interest expense

* FY earnings per share view $4.64, revenue view $68.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowe's Companies Inc qtrly comparable sales for U.S. business increased 2.0 percent