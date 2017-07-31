FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology acquires BTK inhibitor program
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 9 minutes ago

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology acquires BTK inhibitor program

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces acquisition of highly selective, reversible BTK inhibitor program

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor program from RedX Pharma PLC​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Loxo Oncology has made a $40 million payment to RedX Pharma PLC for full acquisition of BTK discovery program​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍lead candidate from this program is expected to enter clinical development in 2018​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - Loxo Oncology is not subject to milestone or royalty obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

