5 months ago
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems
March 20, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces larotrectinib pan-trk ihc companion diagnostic collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group

* Agreement to develop and commercialize a pan-trk immunohistochemistry (ihc) test

* IHC test is a companion diagnostic to identify patients across tumor types suitable for treatment with larotrectinib

* Loxo Oncology - Roche is responsible for developing, obtaining, maintaining regulatory approvals for companion diagnostic test in u.s., specific countries in eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

