FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for next-generation trk inhibitor
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for next-generation trk inhibitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces fda clearance of investigational new drug (ind) application for next-generation trk inhibitor, loxo-195

* Loxo-195 will initially be studied in a multi-center phase 1/2 trial

* Loxo Oncology inc says primary objective of trial is to determine maximum tolerated dose or recommended dose for further study

* Trial will include a dose escalation phase and dose expansion phase

* Loxo Oncology - loxo-195 will be developed as sequential treatment, to follow larotrectinib/another trk inhibitor, to extend time for trk inhibition benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.