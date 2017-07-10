BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned
* Advises that chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned to pursue other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 LPI Capital Bhd :
* Proposed first interim single tier dividend of 27.0 sen per ordinary share Source text : (bit.ly/2uGUt5Z) Further company coverage:
* Advises that chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned to pursue other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, July 10 China's main stock indexes were little changed on Monday, as investors awaited fresh catalysts ahead of a burst of data due over the next week.