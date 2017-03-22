BRIEF-LPKF FY 2016 revenue up at 91 mln euros

March 22 (Reuters) - LPKF:

* Closed 2016 financial year with revenue of 91 million euros ($98.39 million)(+4.4% year-on-year) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of eur -6.8 million

* Q4 of 2016 was particularly strong, with revenue of 30 million euros and adjusted EBIT of 3 million euros

* In following years, company intends to increase its revenue further

* Is aiming to generate EBIT margins of at least 10% again in medium term

* Incoming orders amounted to 106 million euros in 2016, which also represented an increase on previous year (+28%)

* Is forecasting revenue of 92-100 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 1% and 5% for current financial year