July 10 LPKF:

* ORDERS ON HAND INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 45.8 MILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2017 (+40% YEAR-ON-YEAR)

* GENERATED REVENUE OF EUR 44.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES, THEREBY INCREASING ITS REVENUE BY 12% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* ‍CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* INCOMING ORDERS ALSO ROSE TO EUR 62.7 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR (+6% YEAR-ON-YEAR)

* INTENDS TO RETURN TO GENERATING EBIT MARGINS OF AT LEAST 10% IN MEDIUM TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)