BRIEF-Disco Corp likely to report group operating profit of around 13 bln yen for April-June - Nikkei
* Disco Corp likely to report group operating profit of around 13 billion yen for April-June period, an 88% increase on year - Nikkei
July 10 LPKF:
* ORDERS ON HAND INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 45.8 MILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2017 (+40% YEAR-ON-YEAR)
* GENERATED REVENUE OF EUR 44.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES, THEREBY INCREASING ITS REVENUE BY 12% YEAR-ON-YEAR
* CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
* INCOMING ORDERS ALSO ROSE TO EUR 62.7 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR (+6% YEAR-ON-YEAR)
* INTENDS TO RETURN TO GENERATING EBIT MARGINS OF AT LEAST 10% IN MEDIUM TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Disco Corp likely to report group operating profit of around 13 billion yen for April-June period, an 88% increase on year - Nikkei
* Says it have filed a lawsuit against USHIO INC on May 15, claiming compensation of 2.48 billion yen, for business disturbance and damage of the co's impression, through false notice