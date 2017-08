BRIEF-LPKF Laser Q1 revenue up by 65 percent at 24.5 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG:

* STARTS 2017 WITH MAJOR ORDERS

* REVENUE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 24.5 MILLION, UP 65% ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR AND SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* IS CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 92 MILLION AND EUR 100 MILLION AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 1% AND 5% FOR 2017

* REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO GROW IN SUBSEQUENT YEARS. LPKF INTENDS TO RETURN TO GENERATING EBIT MARGINS OF AT LEAST 10% IN MEDIUM TERM

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) WAS POSITIVE AT EUR 0.1 MILLION, THEREBY EXCEEDING PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE AND COMPANY'S EXPACTATIONS BY SOME DISTANCE

* Q1 INCOMING ORDERS AND ORDERS ON HAND WERE UP 52% AND 83% RESPECTIVELY YEAR-ON-YEAR

