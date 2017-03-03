FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-LPL Financial announces pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes
March 3, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-LPL Financial announces pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes

* Lpl financial holdings-pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes to be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, lpl holdings

* Lpl financial holdings inc - notes were priced at 100% of aggregate principal amount. Notes will mature on september 15, 2025

* Lpl financial holdings - notes to bear interest at rate of 5.750% to be paid semi-annually in arrears on march 15, sept 15 of each year, from sept 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

